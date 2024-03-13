Oxnard man arrested in Camarillo connected to firearm violations

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives arrested an Oxnard resident in Camarillo on felony firearm violations March 8, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office West County Special Enforcement Unit (WC-SEU).

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office then announced March 12 it filed multiple felony firearm charges and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge against the man in Ventura County Superior Court.

WC-SEU detectives investigated the 33-year-old associated with a business in Camarillo through February and March.

WC-SEU later obtained a signed search warrant for the man, his vehicles and the Oxnard residence on March 8.

Detectives located the man before he fled the scene and promptly arrested him after they found him with an unregistered loaded gun in a business at the 300 block of Camarillo Ranch Road, stated WC-SEU.

The man also possessed narcotics, smoking paraphernalia and another controlled substance and got arrested for numerous violations according to the WC-SEU.

Detectives then reported to the man's residence where an adult female at the location had an illegal firearm who was then promptly cited and released under violation of California Penal Code 25100 – Criminal Storage of a Firearm, stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 33-year-old's case was then presented to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, which then filed the following felony counts in the Ventura County Superior Court:

PC 29800(a)(1) – Felon with a Firearm,

felony PC – Carrying a Loaded Firearm

felony Health and Safety Code 11370.1

Possession of a Controlled Substance with a Firearm

misdemeanor PC 148(a)(1) – Resisting a Peace Officer

The man remains in custody with an upcoming court date and a $130,000 bail amount, explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.