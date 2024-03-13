Crush Athletics cheer team fundraises money for national competition in Florida

VENTURA, Calif. – Local all-star cheer team, Crush Athletics, is making their climb to the D2 Summit in Florida.

The national cheer competition takes place May 10-12 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Only teams that receive an invitation, or bid, to the cheerleading competition are able to compete.

Crush Athletics' team Mercury secured their bid in January, at the American Grand competition in San Jose.

Mercury is no stranger to the title national champions, as in February they won the title and jackets at Jamz Nationals in Las Vegas.

The level one, junior elite team is filled with kids between the ages of 9-14.

This is all of their first time competing at the D2 Summit.

Mercury is currently holding a fundraiser to reach their climb. If you'd like to help the team reach their goal and cheer teams, you can head over to their GoFundMe Page to donate.