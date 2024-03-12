Fillmore resident arrested for lewd contact at local high school

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Fillmore resident for lewd conduct in public while at Sierra High School on March 6.

Two teenagers walked through a Starbucks parking lot in Fillmore when one saw the 29-year-old man touching his genitals in a sexual manner, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man left the area shortly and one of the teen's parents reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage and community aid helped the Fillmore Investigations Bureau identify the resident and investigators later contacted him, explained Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office stated it then booked the 29-year-old on account of violating Penal Code § 647a – Lewd Conduct in Public.

Any suspicious behavior should be reported to the Ventura County Sheriff's Communications Center with as much detail as possible at 805-654-9511.