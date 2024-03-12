Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fillmore resident arrested for lewd contact at local high school

KEYT/MGN
By
Published 5:46 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a Fillmore resident for lewd conduct in public while at Sierra High School on March 6.

Two teenagers walked through a Starbucks parking lot in Fillmore when one saw the 29-year-old man touching his genitals in a sexual manner, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man left the area shortly and one of the teen's parents reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage and community aid helped the Fillmore Investigations Bureau identify the resident and investigators later contacted him, explained Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office stated it then booked the 29-year-old on account of violating Penal Code § 647a – Lewd Conduct in Public.

Any suspicious behavior should be reported to the Ventura County Sheriff's Communications Center with as much detail as possible at 805-654-9511.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime
fillmore
KEYT
Lewd and Lascivious Acts
local
news
ventura
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content