Arrest made in Oxnard connected to drug conspiring case

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff Narcotic Street Team said it arrested a 36-year-old Oxnard woman on March 3 after she attempted to sneak drugs into the county jail.

The team booked the 36-year-old into Ventura County Jail on multiple violations:

HS 11352(a)-Sale/Transport/Offer to Sell of a Controlled Substance

HS 11378 - Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance

HS 11379(a) - Sale/transport/Offer to Sell a Controlled Substance

PC 182(a)(1) - Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

PC 22210 - Possession of a Deadly Weapon

PC 4573 - Bring Drugs into a Jail

Investigators learned in February that illegal narcotics were being mailed to inmates at the Todd Road Jail through the United States Postal Service stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office explained it located the illegal substances before officers entered the facility and began their investigation.

A search warrant for the Oxnard resident was obtained for both her residence and vehicle, and the team said a large quantity of illegal narcotics was found, indicating the sale of said substances.