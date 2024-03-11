$75 million dollar investment in Ventura County’s Medi-Cal system to transform healthcare for members

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.— Gold Coast Health workers are looking forward to seeing health care equity, access, and quality for Ventura county Medi-cal members improve over the next couple years.



“We serve a population of folks here at Gold Coast who we know will not always have the easiest ability to get time off from work, to get transportation, to get connected to the care that they need,” said Gold Coast Health Plan Chief Policy Officer Erik Cho.

The $75 million dollar investment will go towards primary, specialty, and behavioral care.



Fifty million dollars is going into a quality incentive program and twenty five million dollars is going into an equipment grant program.



“These incentives are not going to individual doctors. They're going to provider systems to create capacity, to create new resources, new programs that help those doctors do their job better,” said Eve Gelb from Gold Coast Health Plan.

This is the largest community investment in the plan’s 12 year history.



“They are metrics that are focused on children's health, women's health, reproductive health, cancer prevention, chronic disease management, and mental health. So it's basically a whole person approach to quality,” said Gelb.