Gold Coast Health Plan to invest $75 million into Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Gold Coast Health Plan is giving back to Ventura County after it announced a $75 million investment, the largest community investment in the plan's history.

Funding will be used to recruit providers and expand access to more quality health care services.

GHCP's CEO Nick Liguori explained the process for said funding and the mission for such a historic monetary commitment.

“Gold Coast Health Plan is committed to supporting providers in innovative ways to achieve our mission of the best health and health care possible for our members,” said Liguori. “These programs reinforce GCHP's ongoing commitment to driving meaningful quality improvements in Ventura County’s health care system and providing the necessary financial support for a much-needed infusion of equipment and technology that will provide needed care, along with additional providers to support our community.”

Two-thirds of the $75 million investment will go toward increasing the number of members involving annual screenings and condition specific testing according to GCHP.

The remaining $25 million will be distributed through grants for medical equipment and strengthening the medical provider network in the county.

Another objective of the plan is to provide more options for Medical members, something the organization also wanted to achieve.

"These initiatives are poised to get more Medi-Cal members connected with care,” said Dee Pupa, chair of the Ventura County Medi-Cal Managed Care Commission, which governs GCHP. “Each incentive that is earned and grant that is awarded helps bridge the gaps in health care equity and access, and ultimately drives improvements in health care for our community.”



In new contract agreements under the plan's new Quality Incentive Program, the county chose five aspects of healthcare to improve while the GCHP chose another five over a two year period.

Of these ten, the GCHP targeted child and adolescent well-care visits, well-child visits for the first 30 months of life across two divisions, chlamydia screenings in women and cervical cancer screenings.

Grant programs will also be included to improve access and equity to the Medi-Cal system through both recruiting more health care personnel and more equipment to best serve the health needs of county.

Both grant programs are now open to all contracted network providers with two year terms for each.

Applications will be accepted while funding is available, and for more information on the GHCP, visit its website.