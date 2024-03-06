FCC’s Technological Advisory Council appoint GeoLinks’ co-founder and CEO Skyler Ditchfield

CAMARILLO, Calif. – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) elected Skyler Ditchfield for their Technological Advisory Council (TAC) on Feb. 26.

Ditchfield's new role will help influence positive change in the telecommunications field. She expressed humility for her new responsibilities.

“I am honored to serve alongside an esteemed lineup of industry leaders,” said Ditchfield. “One of GeoLinks’ founding missions is to close the digital divide. I look forward to addressing the technical challenges and opportunities that lie ahead to make this a reality.”

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel mentioned the importance of keeping up with a rapidly growing industry and continued this pursuit through Ditchfield's appointment.

“The FCC must remain informed of new developments in technology to continue to effectively fulfill its mission," said Rosenworcel. "This will enable the FCC to keep abreast of the most important developments in the telecommunications industry."

The GeoLinks company is making continued strides toward increased digital equity through their many awards in recent years.

March 19 will mark a meeting between the TAC and the FCC's Public Notice can be found on their website.