Annual California strawberry festival announce poster design contest winner

OXNARD, Calif. – Gio Basile, 11, won the 38th annual California strawberry festival poster design contest Tuesday, March 5.

Festival sponsors and important stakeholders looked on as Basile's winning design was unveiled. Basile won the grand prize of $2,000 and VIP event tickets over 153 other entries.

The luncheon to view the winning design took place at Yolanda's Mexican Café, though the actual festival won't begin until mid-May.

Basile humbly shared his thoughts of his entry marking the first victor of the design contest since 2020 when the pandemic halted the activity.

“Thank you for the opportunity to enter the contest,” said Bisale. “I want to share my work and hopefully inspire others to be creative.”

Basile used Adobe Premiere to create his final design and plans to use his winnings for a 3D printer in his continued creative pursuits.

As for the festival itself, the event will feature plenty of strawberry-based food items, 150 artists and crafters and live entertainment among many other attractions.

For more information on the upcoming festival in May visit their website.