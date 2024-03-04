SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center to close in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Small Business Administration's (SBA) Oxnard Disaster Loan Outreach Center will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, also marking the final day to apply for property damage from the event.

Ventura County residents affected by the late floods from last year can still meet with SBA representatives without appointments at the Outreach Center on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the aforementioned deadline.

The Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the organization also announced that the deadline for applying for economic injury is Oct. 10.

All business sizes and private nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace any damaged material with the organization also issuing preventative measures for any future disasters through additional funding.

Small businesses in particular could benefit from Economic Injury Disaster Loans but the SBA will also support businesses regardless of property damage with economic injury assistance.

Homeowners may receive loans up to $500,000 for damaged real estate and up to $100,000 for personal property, including vehicles.

Interest rates may vary dependent on if those affected are a business, private nonprofit or homeowner. For more information, contact the SBA at their website or via telephone at 800-659-2955.