Deconstruction to remove temporary sand berms along Ventura County Coastline begins

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—Two sand berms were constructed as a short term solution following the high surf and storm surges in December.

“We're actually standing right at the end of Seaward, which made national news when a sneaker wave, came up over beach and knocked several of our residents down. There were impacts throughout the city that necessitated the building of the berm to prevent further impacts from super events, from damaging property and potentially boats,” said Emergency Services Director Mackenzie Douglas.

The berms span three-fourths of a mile in Ventura and two miles in Oxnard.



Both cities are working with Ventura County Fire and State Parks to clear the coast before nesting season of the snowy plover bird.

“They look kind of like an oversize fluffy cotton ball with these little Twiggy legs. They're very cute. They're on the verge of being endangered, but they're not quite endangered yet. There's only about 2000 of these species left on the Pacific coast,” said Senior Parks and Recreation Specialist Kate Wilson.

Years of habitat damage and human interference have led to this shorebird’s decline, but things are looking up.



It's kind of a neat success story to look at as a creature that's kind of on the verge of going away. Yet with just a little bit of help from the state agencies. They're able to make this comeback and they're starting to increase the numbers. We didn't always have them nesting at this beach, and they started within the last decade. And we're seeing the number of nests each year increase,” said Wilson.



The removal process will continue over the next five days.



People are urged to stay clear of all work areas.