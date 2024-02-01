Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fire crews seeing increased call volume related to rainy weather in Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo

VENTURA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
today at 11:15 am
Published 11:12 am

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews with the Ventura County Fire Department are experiencing an increase in calls related to the rainy weather since early Thursday morning.

Brian McGrath of Ventura Fire said crews assisted with several single vehicle accidents including spinouts due to high speed driving in the rain.

Crews are also helping neighborhoods prone to flooding in the Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo areas by sending supplies of sandbags.

McGrath urges everyone to be aware of debris in roadways, as well as slippery roads throughout the day and into the weekend.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

