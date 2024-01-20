Rain or shine Women’s March organizers urge people to vote

VENTURA, Calif.-Rain day weather didn't keep people away from the 8th Annual Women's Rally and March in Ventura on Saturday

Hundreds of people marched from the Moreton Bay Fig tree in Plaza Park to downtown Ventura and back.

They chose women's rights, the environment and democracy as a combined theme.

Speakers and participants urged people to register to vote in time for Super Tuesday on March 5.

"We are coming together to make our point to take a stand to you know tell people what we think needs to be done," said Deborah Millais.

The "Get Out The Vote" postcard coordinator added "Roe, Roe, Roe the Vote."

One demonstrator interrupted a Chumash blessing and a speaker but when officers arrived she moved to a corner of the park where she held an anti-abortion banner.

Justice for all volunteers reminded people that she was demonstrating free speech.