Skip to Content
Ventura County

Rain or shine Women’s March organizers urge people to vote

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 9:10 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Rain day weather didn't keep people away from the 8th Annual Women's Rally and March in Ventura on Saturday

 Hundreds of people marched from the Moreton Bay Fig tree in Plaza Park to downtown Ventura and back.

They chose women's rights, the environment and democracy as a combined theme.

Speakers and participants urged people to register to vote in time for Super Tuesday on March 5.

"We are coming together to make our point to take a stand to you know tell people what we think needs to be done," said Deborah Millais.

The "Get Out The Vote" postcard coordinator added "Roe, Roe, Roe the Vote."

One demonstrator interrupted a Chumash blessing and a speaker but when officers arrived she moved to a corner of the park where she held an anti-abortion banner.

Justice for all volunteers reminded people that she was demonstrating free speech.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content