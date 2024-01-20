Ojai man arrested for battery and gun threat

OJAI, Calif. — Deputies from the Ojai Patrol Station arrested a man for battery and gun threat charges Wednesday morning.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance on the 300 block of South Padre Juan Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m.

VCSO says, an 18-year-old Ojai man confronted two Ojai residents at a jobsite after the man was driving near the area and noticed them.

The man stepped out of his car with a wrench and challenged one of the victims to a physical fight, but left after the victims retreated.

The 18-year-old returned later with a baseball bat, threatening the second victim, but was disarmed by a bystander. In the moments that followed, the man subsequently attacked the victim with his fists.

After being separated, the man threatened to return again with a firearm and fled.

Once at the scene, deputies were able to locate the suspect and placed him under arrest. The man was charged with two counts of criminal threats and one count of battery.

Deputies, however, determined that the Ojai man did not have access to a firearm.

According to VSCO, the man was transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with bail set at $30,000.

VSCO says, an investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Javier Rodriguez from the Ojai Police Department at (805) 477-7042.