Man arrested on weapons charges following traffic stop in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — Officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit arrested a man on weapons charges following a traffic stop Friday night.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers conducted the traffic stop near the intersection of A Street and Fifth St, at approximately 9:24 p.m.

During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the driver was carrying an invalid drivers license.

The OPD say, after the driver and their passenger were being removed by officers from inside the car, the passenger admitted to possessing a concealed handgun.

According to the OPD, officers confiscated the gun and arrested the 29-year-old passenger for firearms violations.

Officers say the 29-year-old is a resident of Gardena.

The OPD is asking anyone with information about this case or other suspicious activity to contact the department at 805-385-7600 or at their website.