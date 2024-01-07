Suspected juvenile gang members arrested after pursuit in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — Suspected juvenile gang members led officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit in a vehicle pursuit before being arrested Saturday night.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, OPD's Gang Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving at approximately 7:49 p.m. When the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit was initiated by officers.

OPD say, the nearly eight minute pursuit led officers to the South Oxnard area before the vehicle stopped near Maulhardt Road and Ranchita Lane. The driver and two others fled on foot from the car, but were able to be apprehended by police.

A 14-year-old Oxnard resident and suspected gang member was identified as one of the persons inside the car and was found to be in possession of a .45 caliber handgun. According to OPD, the juvenile was arrested for weapons charges.

The two other suspected gang members, also juveniles, were arrested for vehicle pursuit and various misdemeanor charges, which have not been disclosed by the Oxnard police.

OPD say, all three of the juveniles were arrested and registered into the Ventura Juvenile Justice Center.

If anyone has information regarding this case or other criminal activity they can contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website by clicking Report Suspicious Activity.

To remain anonymous call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit their website to submit a tip via text or email.