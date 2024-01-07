Crews put out garage fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. — According to the Ventura City Fire Department, fire crews put out a garage fire in Ventura Saturday night.

Fire units were dispatched at approximately 8:32 p.m. to the 800 block of Olympia Avenue near Medford Street about a reported structure fire taking place at a single-family residential home.

According to the Ventura City Fire, crews arrived to find the residents of the home outside and their garage engulfed in flames.

The garage fire was able to be extinguished by firefighters 15 minutes after they arrived, confining the fire as they put it out.

Ventura City Fire say, crews remained on the scene for an additional hour overhauling the burned areas and ensuring the fire was completely out.

There were no reported injuries from the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A total of 37 emergency personnel were at the scene, including eight engines, two trucks, a paramedic squad and three battalion chiefs.

Ventura City Fire were assisted by the Oxnard Fire Department and the Ventura County Fire Department.