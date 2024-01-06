Port Hueneme Police investigating shooting homicide

PORT HUENEME, Calif. — According to the Port Hueneme Police Department, police are investigating a shooting homicide that happened Friday night.

PHPD say, officers near the neighborhood responded to the 2600 block of Yardarm Ave at approximately 11:00 p.m. about a shot heard in the area. Once at the scene, officers located an adult male shot in the front yard of a residence.

PHPD officers say life-saving measures were performed on the victim.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

According to PHPD, there are no suspects in custody, at this time.

PHPD are asking the public for any information regarding the incident.

Community members can contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org or dial 805-986-6615.

People can also report anonymously by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or by visiting their website.