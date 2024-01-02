One person in critical condition following train versus vehicle incident in Camarillo Tuesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – One person is in critical condition as Ventura County Fire Department is responding to a passenger train versus vehicle incident near Somis Road in the City of Camarillo Tuesday morning.

According to Ventura County Fire Department, the person inside of the vehicle required professional extrication and was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

No injuries were reported on the previously northbound Amtrak Surfliner 765 that remains on the tracks at the scene detail Ventura County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.