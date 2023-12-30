Evacuation warning lifted for Ventura County coastline

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was lifted Saturday evening after being issued for residents along Ventura County's coastline due to high surf and flooding impacting the area.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the warning was for residents bordering Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Exit 78 on Highway 101 to Emma Wood Group Camp on PCH 1.

VCFD is, however, encouraging individuals to avoid the coastal areas.

The National Weather Service also issued a coastal flood warning for the Ventura County coastline area, advising residents to remain out of the water.

While the warning has been lifted, VCFD Public Information Officer Andy VanSciver says all city, state, county beaches and parks along the coastline are all closed through Dec. 31st.

An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for residences bordering Pacific Coast Highway, from Seacliff Avenue South to Emma Wood Group Camp, due to high surf impacting structures in the area.



The ventura County fire department is encouraging individuals to avoid the coastal areas… pic.twitter.com/ebivoZd7l0 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 30, 2023

According to Ventura County Emergency, wave heights increased early this morning by 10 to 15 feet with potential hazards, including large breaking waves, rip currents and increased coastal run-up.

VCFD opened sandbag locations in the following area:

City of Oxnard – City Corporate Yard – 1060 Pacific Ave, Oxnard, 93030

Friday, 12/29/23: 7am – 5pm

Questions: (805) 385-7950

Ventura – Marina Park – 2950 Pierpont Blvd, Ventura, 93001

Ventura – Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 W Harbor Blvd, Ventura, 93001

Ventura – Fire Station 25 – 5674 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura, 93001

For more information visit our live weather interactive radar or VCE for updates.