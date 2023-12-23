8 arrested in ‘cocaine delivery service’ bust in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, eight members of a "cocaine delivery service" were arrested in Ventura County on Thursday.

The VSCO narcotics unit says the arrests stemmed from a five-month investigation into a transnational drug trafficking organization operating a narcotics delivery service, supplying cocaine to hundreds of people daily throughout Los Angeles County and Ventura County.

VCSO says, over five pounds of cocaine, five firearms and a significant amount of suspected "drug money" were seized at approximately 7:00 a.m.

INVESTIGATION

Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Street Team detectives say they first learned of a narcotics delivery service operating within the eastern portion of Ventura County and Los Angeles County on July 2023.

The initial investigation by the VCSO narcotics team revealed Joel De La Paz Cruz Ayala, 40, and Elmer Gustavo Ayala-Ayala, 28 — both from Bakersfield — were working for a drug trafficking organization as full-time dispatchers. Panorama City resident, Luis Antonio Cruz, 33, was identified as the dispatch house manager and was in direct communication with high-ranking members of the drug trafficking organization in El Salvador.

According to VSCO, the drug trafficking organization employed multiple delivery drivers, including North Hills residents Wilfredo Mauricio Benavides Castillo, 24 and Jose Ayala Hernandez, 40. Panorama City residents Lisandro Moreno, 22, Kevin Bonilla, 20, and Noel Ovidio Cruz, 31, were also employed as narcotic delivery drivers.

During the investigation, VSCO detectives observed Castillo, Moreno and Hernandez deliver drugs to multiple customers throughout Ventura County.

VSCO says, detectives executed a search warrant at numerous locations in Bakersfield and the neighborhoods of Panorama City and North Hills in the city of Los Angeles on Thursday Dec. 21st, 2023.

Castillo, Moreno, Bonilla, Hernandez and Noel Cruz were located and arrested at their residences in Panorama City and North Hills. According to the investigation, they were each found to be in possession of a large amount of pre-packaged cocaine ready to be delivered, as well as large sums of suspected "drug money".

Joel Cruz, Elmer Ayala-Ayala and Luis Cruz were located and arrested at their residences discovered as the dispatch house in Bakersfield. A significant amount of evidence was located exposing their large-scale transnational drug trafficking organization, which they used to transfer money to higher ranking members of the organization in El Salvador.

Other agencies assisted VSCO narcotics unit, including:

National Guard Counter Drug Task Force

Thousand Oaks Police Special Enforcement Unit

Moorpark Police Detective Bureau

Camarillo Police Special Enforcement Unit

West County Special Enforcement Unit

Detention Services Classification Unit

CONCLUSION

VSCO narcotics unit detectives believe the conclusion of this part of the investigation will greatly disrupt this organization. Detectives, however, note they will continue to investigate numerous other leads in order to dismantle the operation completely.

"While the Sheriff’s Office recognizes the public health threat posed by the current opioid crisis, we also remain vigilant against the damage caused to our communities by all other forms of illegal narcotics, including cocaine," read the VSCO press release. "Cocaine remains one of the most abused illicit drugs worldwide with a high risk of addiction. Cocaine use can negatively impact every organ of the body and an overdose can cause physical emergencies, up to and including death."

For more information regarding the drug bust you can visit this link.

The Ventura County Crime Stoppers are urging people to them at 800-222-TIPS for information regarding the drug bust and may give up to $1,000 in reward.

The caller may remain anonymous and the call is not recorded.