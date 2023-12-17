Skip to Content
Hula Holiday! theme shines bright during Parade of Lights in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor is on the few harbors to host a parade of lights two nights in a row.

The boats decked their decks to fit the Hula Holiday! theme.

Some boat including the Bossea Lady came from Channel Islands Harbor to take part.

People could watch from the both sides of the harbor and enjoy dining, carolers and a carnival during the day and night.

A fireworks finale on a nearby beach signaled the end of the parade each night.

For more information about events in the harbor visit https://venturaharborvillage.com

