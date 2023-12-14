People flock to see “Christmas Around the World” at the Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.-People are flocking to see Christmas Around the World Tree Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum in Simi Valley.

The exhibit includes 26 trees, representing countries President Reagan visited while in office.

There is also an elegant tree filled with red roses that is a replica of Reagan's White House tree.

Lauren James, who works for the library, leads student groups through the exhibit.

"Some schools specifically come here to see the Christmas trees, because each year they're just majestic in their beauty and they are very special to the Reagan Library," said James, "I feel like it continues on a Christmas tradition that we are very lucky to have and having the kids come here, it is almost like being a kid yourself again. It makes you excited for Christmas and to see all the trees and the lights and the decorations, it is really a beautiful experience to not only share with them, to experience through their eyes."

James said children of all faiths are visiting and sharing their thoughts.

"To be able to talk to them, to be able to hear what they think and what they would want and what they believe for Santa, or Christmas or Hanukkah, it is magical it makes me very happy."

James said her favorite decorated trees are the trees representing Granada and England.

The library hosted a Holiday Lunch on Wednesday beneath Reagan's Air Force One.

Guests enjoyed ballet performances, the tree exhibition and visits with Santa.

Christmas Around the World runs through Jan. 7.

It is free with the price of library admission.

For more information visit https://www.reaganfoundation.org.



