Three arrested following attack that left two juveniles hospitalized in Thousand Oaks on Friday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Two juveniles and one adult were arrested after attacking two other juveniles with brass knuckles and a hammer on Friday.

The two juveniles that were attacked were transported via air to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and remain there as of Tuesday detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Thousand Oaks Patrol deputies responded to a call in the 500 block of Brossard Road on Dec. 8 and discovered two male juveniles, ages 14 and 16, with severe head injuries explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives with the Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit discovered enough evidence to identify three people who were all arrested two hours after the initial call at a residence in the 600 block of Avenida del Platino.

Detectives with the Thousand Oaks Special Enforcement Unit were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Avenida del Platino where additional evidence of the crime was discovered detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The two juveniles arrested, both 15, were booked into Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center with a still-pending court date for Attempted Homicide and participation in a criminal street gang explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office detail that the 20-year-old female Thousand Oaks resident was booked into Ventura County Main Jail on charges of Attempted murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

The arrested woman remains in custody with bail currently set a $630,000 and is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, Dec. 12 of this year relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.