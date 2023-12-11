City of Ventura receives $40,000 to repair historic Ventura Pier

VENTURA, Calif. – The City of Ventura has received a $40,000 donation from nonprofit Pier Into the Future to aid with repairs to the historic Ventura Pier.

"Once the longest wooden pier in California, the Historic Ventura Pier is a cherished symbol of our community's rich history. Despite recent challenges, we're committed to ensuring its enjoyment for generations,” Mayor Joe Schroeder remarked. “This donation will help address infrastructure needs, enhance safety, and preserve its historical significance."

Initially closed in Jan. 2023 due to safety concerns, the pier has been receiving ongoing repairs and maintenance, with future repairs planned to address the corrosion on the steel beams and the structure of the pier.

"This funding will assist in repairing the damage caused by winter storms to our iconic pier," stated Ronda Holden, President of Pier Into the Future. "Ensuring the pier's ongoing contribution to our community is essential. Our aim is to safeguard this iconic structure and its integral role in shaping Ventura's character."

Founded in 1993, Pier Into the Future aids with extensive repair and maintenance plans to the Ventura Pier, covering structural improvements, corrosion prevention measures as well as maintaining the piers unique charm through aesthetic enhancements.

Ever since its construction in 1872, the Ventura Pier has had a storied history, with contributions to the agricultural, construction and oil trades, and is the oldest wooden pier in the state.

The pier is anticipated to re-open in Spring 2024.