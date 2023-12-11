City of Ventura receives $40,000 from local non profit to renovate historic pier following damaging storms

VENTURA, Calif.—Originally constructed in 1872 the Ventura Pier is the longest wooden pier in the state and an iconic hot spot for tourists and locals alike.

But following the January winter storms, the historic pier sustained over a million dollars in damages.

“The wave activity and the high surf acts as a force against the piles and causes cracking. When we had the debris in the water, that was essentially a battering ram at the pile. So that was cracking them and then knocking them loose from the pier,” said City of Ventura Fleet and Facilities Manager Barbara McCormack.

In total, 16 piles and over 50 cross braces were destroyed.

A large portion of the pier has been shut down for almost a year to ensure public safety.

“ We’ve lost a significant number of bracing So the pier is moving more than it normally would. So we're concerned of trip hazards. The pier is not in danger of falling down with this damage, but we are concerned that the safety of the public walking on the pier,” said McCormack.

The city has worked diligently to get funding to repair the piles.

They say the $40,000 from the nonprofit pier into the future will be a huge help.

“The $40,000 is helping go towards the larger project of replacing our eight timber piles, our cross bracing and hardware, which is the important structural elements of our venture up here,” said City of Ventura Deputy Public Works Director Mary Joyce Ivers.

“Seeing Pier into the Future, who's been a great long standing partner with the city for over 30 years. Having that $40,000 donation come back to the city is once again a reminder of how much people care about the pier,” said City of Ventura Spokesperson Heather Sumagaysay.

About a quarter of the renovations have been completed, but there is still much more to take care of.

The pier is set to reopen in the spring.