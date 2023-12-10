Police in Oxnard seek information on attempted murder of a 15-year-old

OXNARD, Calif. — The Oxnard Police Department is seeking information regarding an attempted murder case involving a 15-year-old boy that happened on July 28, 2023.

According to the OPD, on the day of the shooting, officers responded to a call at approximately 8:50 p.m. at The Collection in Riverpark on the first floor of the parking structure.

Officers and emergency personnel arrived on scene and located a 15-year-old boy suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The teenager was immediately transported to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators from the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the case. Law enforcement is asking anyone who was present at the scene or may have heard or seen anything to contact Detective Steve Eckman at (805) 384-4771 or by email at steve.eckman@oxnardpd.org.

Information can also be reported online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website.

To remain anonymous call Ventura Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

To submit a tip via text or email visit their website.