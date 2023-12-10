Caltrans plans overnight pavement work on HWY 101 in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — According to the California Department of Transportation, overnight pavement work is scheduled for Highway 101 beginning Monday.

The overnight lane closures for paving and striping operations will begin Monday Dec. 11th to Friday Dec. 15th, between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Caltrans say, the scheduled work will take place between Emma Wood State Beach and Hobson Beach Park on HWY 101. Caltrans also warns that motorists should anticipate delays.

🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚧 @CaltransDist7 plans closures on U.S. 101 in #VenturaCounty from MON to SAT, Dec. 11-16. Work is prep to remove NB crossover lane at Faria Beach on Dec. 16 in time for holiday travel. Check https://t.co/NBeQFowXjp for traffic info. Map shows work zone.👇 pic.twitter.com/46TLaiCuFi — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 9, 2023

According to Caltrans, the Rincon Parkway RV parking on PCH will be closed during construction activities.

The lane closures overnight is part of a $15.7 million project, which will see repaving and safety improvements added to Pacific Coast Highway, including the adjacent bike path within the project limits.

Caltrans says, the project will also install a crosswalk with a rectangular rapid flashing beacon on PCH at Mondo’s Beach in efforts to warn motorists to yield for pedestrians.

Additional improvements include replacing guardrail and signage along with other minor safety and visibility improvements, said Caltrans.

Caltrans says the bulk of construction activities – the paving operations – will be completed in early 2024. The project is anticipated to be conclude in the fall of 2025.

All work is subject to change due to weather and construction-related issues.

For more information regarding RV's in the Rincon Parkway visit reservation website.

Motorists can obtain real-time information at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”