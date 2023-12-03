Skip to Content
Ventura County

Robert Garcia puts up and coming boxers in the spotlight

Robert Garcia brings boxing bouts to his hometown
By
Published 10:42 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-Robert Garcia's House of Champions boxing event took place in Oxnard over the weekend.

Fans flocked to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center to see up and coming boxers.

They saw ten bouts featuring local talent.

Robert Garcia who grew up in Oxnard and has always given back.

"This is the first show a few more after this," said Robert Garcia," They are going to get better and better and better."

His father and former trainer was also on hand for the competition.

Garcia hopes to spread the word so that more people will come out and support boxing.

And perhaps another champion will arise from the Central Coast.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content