Robert Garcia puts up and coming boxers in the spotlight

OXNARD, Calif.-Robert Garcia's House of Champions boxing event took place in Oxnard over the weekend.

Fans flocked to the Oxnard Performing Arts Center to see up and coming boxers.

They saw ten bouts featuring local talent.

Robert Garcia who grew up in Oxnard and has always given back.

"This is the first show a few more after this," said Robert Garcia," They are going to get better and better and better."

His father and former trainer was also on hand for the competition.

Garcia hopes to spread the word so that more people will come out and support boxing.

And perhaps another champion will arise from the Central Coast.