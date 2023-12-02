“Houses for the Holidays” gingerbread kits benefits Habitat for Humanity

OXNARD, Calif.-In honor of First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away in November, people are donating to Habitat for Humanity.

The cause was dear to the Carter's hearts.

People are donating to the Habitat for Humanity's Restore at 1850 Eastman Ave. in Oxnard.

And Lazy Dog restaurants including the one in The Collection are selling gingerbread "Houses for the Holidays."

The money raised benefits Habitat for Humanity.

For more information visit https://habitiatventura.org and https://lazydogrestaurants.com