Ventura County

“Houses for the Holidays” gingerbread kits benefits Habitat for Humanity

In of the Carters people donate to Habitat for Humanity
By
December 2, 2023 10:52 pm
Published 10:48 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-In honor of First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who passed away in November, people are donating to Habitat for Humanity.

The cause was dear to the Carter's hearts.

People are donating to the Habitat for Humanity's Restore at 1850 Eastman Ave. in Oxnard.

And Lazy Dog restaurants including the one in The Collection are selling gingerbread "Houses for the Holidays."

The money raised benefits Habitat for Humanity.

For more information visit https://habitiatventura.org and https://lazydogrestaurants.com

