Ventura County

Food Share hosts 12th Can-Tree Food Drive

Published 8:06 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Creative people used canned food like Legos to make Christmas trees.

It is part of an annual food drive hosted by Food Share of Ventura County.

This year it took place in Figueroa Plaza front of Mission San Buenaventura in Ventura on Saturday.

Businesses, non profits and community groups sponsored the trees.

After they are on display all the cans will go to food share to help feed people during the holidays and throughout the new year.

To donate visit https://foodshare.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

