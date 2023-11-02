Students receive $17k for Santa Clara River conservation studies

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Southern California students received $17,000 from the UTOM Conservation Fund for their commitment to protecting the Santa Clara River.

According to the press release from the Center for Biological Diversity, "This is the second year that a group of cultural and environmental organizations has awarded scholarships and fellowships to students dedicated to protecting Utom, a 116-mile-long river flowing from the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County to the Pacific Ocean in Ventura County."

Cofounder and director of programs at the Center for Biological Diversity Peter Galvin said, "The future of this unique and ecologically important watershed depends on the investments we make today, If we want people and wildlife to enjoy a flowing Utom for generations to come, it’ll require fresh conservation ideas from today’s students.”