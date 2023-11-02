Lane and ramp closures on highway 101 in Ventura County this week

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation said it will be limiting closure plans overnight this week on the northbound lanes of highway 101 for pavement grinding.

Commuters can expect delays and will see signs posted along the 101 where the two northbound lanes split at Faria Beach.

According to Cal Trans, "from November 1st through November 3rd the Seacliff on-ramp to northbound 101 and Northbound 101 Seacliff off-ramp will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Additionally, November 1st and 2nd from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the Northbound the 101 Seacliff off-ramp, Seacliff on-ramp to northbound 101 and one northbound lane of the 101 will be closed from Faria Beach to Mussel

Shoals."

Caltrans went on to say "One northbound lane and two southbound lanes of U.S. 101 will remain OPEN during overnight closures in the work zone, which extends from Faria Beach to Mussel Shoals."