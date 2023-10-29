Brush fire burns near Home Depot, Camarillo Airport

CAMARILLO, Calif. — According to the Ventura County Fire Department, a brush fire burned in the open field adjacent to a Home Depot and nearby the Camarillo Airport Sunday afternoon.

VCFD say the fire happened at 401 West Ventura Boulevard near Springville Drive. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:34 p.m.

The Ventura County Emergency information website reports, VCFD are making good progress extinguishing a brush fire that has burned an estimated at 5 acres.

VCE says, the fire dubbed the "Field Incident" is mostly surrounded by roads and there is no immediate threat to structures at this time.

Copter Air Units were dispatched to the scene and helped tackle the vegetation fire.

A shelter in place order has been issued for the industrial area West of Springville Drive:

West to Wood Road

North to the 101 Freeway

South to Ventura Boulevard

East to Springville

Forward progress was stopped at approximately 1:58 p.m., according to VCFD dispatch.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, several units will remain in the area extinguishing hot spots over the next few hours.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.