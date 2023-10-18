County of Ventura receives top honors for green fleet

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The County of Ventura General Services Agency (GSA) Fleet Services Department has been ranked a Top Green Fleet in the 2023 Green Fleet Awards.

This honor is the highest ever for GSA who was awarded 10th place, the previous three years GSA finished in the top 50.

Matt LaVere, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said "The ingenuity and dedication of County staff to pursue future-focused projects is reflected in the year-over-year recognition of their hard work and this year’s ascension into the top 10 ranking. This is an outstanding achievement for the General Services Agency and the County of Ventura overall.”

According to the press release from The County of Ventura, "General Services Agency has been a leader in the County in environmental initiatives by installing solar projects to offset electricity costs at County facilities along with multiple other energy conscious County facility improvements and sustainability projects."

GSA Deputy Director of Fleet Services Chris Melton said "I cannot express how proud I am of my team for being able to achieve this award."