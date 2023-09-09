CRIME ROUNDUP: Gun possession and narcotics arrest in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. — According to the Oxnard Police Department, a gun possession arrest and a narcotics arrest were made on Friday.

The following arrests conducted by Oxnard police were not related to each another.

Gun Possession Arrest

Officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit say, a vehicle at the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and Kentia Street was stopped at around 4:21 p.m.

The Oxnard Gang Unit says, 47-year-old Oxnard resident Eduardo Arreola sped away from the officers and a pursuit ensued after being stopped for a traffic violation.

According to Oxnard police, during the pursuit three passengers fled from the vehicle as they traveled through the Sierra Linda and Fremont North neighborhoods. One of the passengers, 30-year-old Oxnard resident Marisela Suarez, was apprehended on Ventura Road north of Gonzales Road.

Arreola evaded officers until his vehicle became disabled on Kelp Lane, north of Wooley Road. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless evading.

According to the Oxnard Police Dispatch Center, a call from a resident alleged one of passengers discarded a handgun from the vehicle during the pursuit. Officers interviewed the resident from the call and also recovered video that showed the handgun being tossed from Arreola’s vehicle.

Suarez was identified as the suspect that discarded the handgun from the vehicle and was charged with firearm violations . She was also charged with narcotics violations after being found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Oxnard police say the gun was an un-serialized loaded 9-millimeter Polymer 80 semi-automatic handgun, "glock style."

"Polymer 80 semi-automatic handguns are sold commercially as incomplete, without serial numbers, and must be further manufactured to make them into functioning firearms, said Sgt. Bakari Myers in a press release. "This Polymer 80 handgun was modified with a threaded pistol barrel, capable of accepting a flash suppressor, or silencer and fit the definition of “assault weapon”, an additional felony."

Narcotic Sales Arrest

Oxnard's Drug Enforcement Unit say, sufficient evidence led to a search warrant after a completed investigation alleged 43 year-old Gilberto Camacho to have made narcotic sales in his residence, located in the 2000 block of Santa Lucia Avenue.

DEU detectives, the SEU and Oxnard patrol officers executed the search warrant, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with evidence of narcotic sales and U.S. currency.

The amount of suspected fentanyl seized allows for the consumption of over 1,000 doses. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, “Fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine, and 50 times more potent than heroin as a painkiller.”

Police encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact the Oxnard PD at (805) 385-7600, or through their website by clicking on “Report Suspicious Activity.”

To remain anonymous, residents can call Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477 or visit their website to submit a tip via text or email.