Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura’s first cannabis dispensary officially opens

Embarc
By
Published 11:20 am

VENTURA, Calif. — Ventura’s first cannabis dispensary, Embarc, has officially arrived.

This comes after years of an intricate selection process. This new era of legal cannabis marks a major milestone for Ventura.

We will be getting an inside look of Embarc, and speaking to city officials about the community impact this dispensary will have.

The dispensary is located at 1890 E Main Street in the heart of Midtown Ventura.

For more from Mina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
cannabis
KEYT
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content