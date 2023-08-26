Skip to Content
Throw Down brings cornhole competitors to Ventura

Throw Down brings on the cornhole competition
today at 12:01 am
VENTURA, Calif.-The Throw Down Cornhole Festival includes a car show, live music and  plenty of competition.

The 3-day event is said to be the world's largest cornhole festival.

More than 1,280 teams are battling for cash prizes.

It is all taking place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It has come a long way since it began outside Spencer Makenzie's Seafood Restaurant in Ventura.

Nordoff High School football coach and cornhole competitor Lance Quinn said he remembers learning about it at Spencer Makenzie's while dining on fish tacos

Quinn said he is amazed by how big the festival is now.

He had a good game and will be back to compete on Sunday

You can find ticket information to watch or play at https://thethrowdown.com.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

