Ventura PD issue statement on retired Sergeant involved in mass shooting in Orange County

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police Department (VPD) issued a public statement after a shooting at Cook's Corner in Orange County Wednesday night involving a retired VPD Sergeant John Snowling who was shot and killed by responding deputies.

"Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook's Corner," said Chief Darin Schindler of the Ventura Police Department. "Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, add the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene. This incident deeply affects us all."

Sergeant Snowling served with the VPD from July 1986 through February 2014.

The investigation into the shooting that resulted in the death of three people and six others injured is currently being investigated by Orange County Sheriff's Department with VPD's full cooperation detailed the police force's press release.