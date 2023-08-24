Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura PD issue statement on retired Sergeant involved in mass shooting in Orange County

Ventura Police Department
By
today at 11:19 am
Published 11:31 am

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police Department (VPD) issued a public statement after a shooting at Cook's Corner in Orange County Wednesday night involving a retired VPD Sergeant John Snowling who was shot and killed by responding deputies.

"Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook's Corner," said Chief Darin Schindler of the Ventura Police Department. "Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims, the survivors, add the Orange County deputies who swiftly responded to the scene. This incident deeply affects us all." 

Sergeant Snowling served with the VPD from July 1986 through February 2014.

The investigation into the shooting that resulted in the death of three people and six others injured is currently being investigated by Orange County Sheriff's Department with VPD's full cooperation detailed the police force's press release.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
mass shooting
orange county
ventura county
Ventura Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content