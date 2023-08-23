Three arrested for human trafficking in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office executed a multi-location search warrant at two businesses and two residences associated with alleged human trafficking and pimping on Aug. 4 resulting in the arrest of three people.

The multi-location search warrant was issued after an investigation of two Oxnard businesses, VIP Therapy Massage and Blue Moon Spa, that began in March of this year detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The two residences that were part of the search warrant were associated with the owners of the two businesses relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives learned that there was commercial sex occurring at both locations and the owners of both businesses and one manager were arrested for violation of Penal Code Section 236.1-Human Trafficking.

California law states a person is in violation of Penal Code Section 236.1-Human Trafficking when a person deprives or violates the personal liberty of another with the intent to effect or maintain a violation of Section 266h-Pimping, 266i-Pandering, or other subsections explain Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives learned there were elements of coercion on behalf of the owner and manager of the VIP Therapy Massage on at least two people working there detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The owners of each business were also charged with violation of Penal Code 186.10-Money Laundering and detectives seized over $60,000 and a Corvette that detectives believe were proceeds from the commercial sex operation relay Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's office, all three people arrested were booked into Ventura County Sheriff's Main Jail on a $900,000 bail.