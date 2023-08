VENTURA, Calif.-Two rodeos took place on the final day the Ventura County Fair.

On Sunday night, friends, family and fans cheered on their hometown favorite Pfeiffer Alves.

The barrel racer is a rodeo pro from Oxnard.

Rodeos are a highlight of the final weekend at the Ventura County Fair and the stands near the beach fill up fast.

The rodeo also included bronco riding and a patriotic skydiver who landed in the middle of the rodeo ring.