4 arrested in fentanyl drug bust in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. — The Ventura County Fentanyl and Overdose Crimes Units arrested four suspects in a fentanyl drug bust Thursday evening.

According to VC FOCUS, the narcotics arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that began on July 2023 on their main suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Reynolds, who allegedly was supplying fentanyl and other drugs to Ventura County residents.

Detectives say, Reynolds was selling fentanyl out of his residence in the 2000 block of Alameda Avenue.

On August 10, 2023, detectives obtained a search warrant and later located Reynolds in the area of Seahawk Street and Ventura Boulevard, in the middle of a drug sale.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl powder, methamphetamine, and Xanax.

A second suspect found with Reynolds, 41-year-old Jordan Katz, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Inside Reynolds residence, Ventura police found two other suspects hiding in various rooms of the house. The suspects arrested were 38-year-old Katherine Able and 22-year-old Natasha Ananian.

VC FOCUS says, the total drugs seized from Reynold's residence was 22 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of methamphetamine, 10 amphetamine pills and 3 xanax pills.

According to Ventura Sgt. John Hajducko, the amount of fentanyl seized in the drug bust had the potential to cause 11,000 fatal doses.

Detectives also seized scales, packaging material and about $2,000 in US currency believed to be the proceeds from narcotics sales.

According to the police report, Reynolds was booked into the Ventura County Pre Trial-Detention Facility on possession for sales of a controlled substance and possession for sales of a dangerous drug. Able was booked into the PTDF for an outstanding felony warrant. Both subjects remain in custody.

Ananian was issued a citation for possession of a controlled substance and Katz was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous drug. Both subjects were released on their promise to appear in court.

"Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin," said Sgt. Hajducko. "Just 2 Milligrams of fentanyl is considered to be a lethal dose of this deadly drug.

Ventura police is asking anyone with information regarding the case or narcotics related to contact investigators from VC FOCUS at (805) 383-8700 or VCFOCUS@ventura.org.