Roommate dispute in Ventura turns deadly

VENTURA, Calif. — A dispute between roommates turned deadly after one allegedly stabbed the other early Saturday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department.

VPD say the stabbing incident happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. in the 3400 Block of Preble Avenue near Kirk Avenue.

According to the police report, after the Ventura Police Command Center received a call of a stabbing, responding officers located one male adult in an apartment suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

Ventura police say, the 19-year-old was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

VDP's Major Crimes Detectives initial investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were roommates. The investigation says the two roommates were involved in a verbal altercation inside their apartment before the stabbing occurred.

The stabbing suspect ran away from the scene, however, additional officers arriving to the scene stopped and arrested the 19-year-old suspect, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Keith Ray Hogan.

According to Ventura County jail records, Hogan was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

The name of the stabbing victim was not immediately released.

The incident is Ventura's fourth homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ventura police at 805-339-4462.