Ventura County

Two-vehicle crash results in three injuries and closure of PCH in both directions

Ventura County Fire Department
By
August 10, 2023 3:21 pm
Published 4:36 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department is on the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Rd. One person was transported with critical injuries by helicopter and two others with moderate injuries were transported via ambulance.

The Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions.

Firefighters are clearing the scene detail Ventura County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

