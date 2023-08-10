Two-vehicle crash results in three injuries and closure of PCH in both directions
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department is on the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision on the Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Rd. One person was transported with critical injuries by helicopter and two others with moderate injuries were transported via ambulance.
The Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions.
Firefighters are clearing the scene detail Ventura County Fire Department.