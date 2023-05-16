Ventura woman sentenced to three years and four months for three separate felony attacks

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that Raquel Villarreal was sentenced to three years and four months in state prison for three separate felony cases.

Villarreal had already pled guilty to her charges on Apr. 11 of this year.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Villarreal violated a restraining order when she confronted her ex-husband at their daughter's school in Oxnard. Villarreal then got into a verbal argument with her ex-husband and stuck him multiple times in the arm with a cane and damaged his truck window frame with the same cane detailed Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After Villarreal fled the scene, Oxnard Police officers were contacted about the incident and attempted to arrest Villarreal later that day. She resisted arrest and kicked those officers several times in the lower body before she was secured in handcuffs.

The next day after her arrest, while in custody at the Pre-Trail Detention Facility, Villarreal struck a processing deputy in the face several times while un-cuffed for her fingerprinting process.

While in custody 15 months later, Villarreal assaulted a female inmate by punching, then stomping, and finally slamming the inmates head into the floor before deputies removed her from the locked section.

Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the charges brought against Villarreal from each incident.

“The defendant’s actions over the course of these three cases can only be described as a pattern

of unpredictable, aggressive, and violent behavior, both in and out of custody,” said DDA Moyer.

“The sentence today ensures that all crime victims receive justice under the law.”

Villarreal pled guilty to the following charges: {For Case #2021030858} PC 273.5-Inflict corporal injury to a current/former spouse, PC 594(b)(1)-Vandalism over $400, PC 69(a)-Resisting executive officer, Special Allegation for violation of PC 275.3(f)(2)-Prior DV conviction, {For Case #2021031292} PC 69(a)-Resisting executive officer, Special Allegation for violation of PC 422.75-hate crime, {For Case #2023004267} PC 245(a)(4)-Assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.