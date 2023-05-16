Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
May 16, 2023 11:31 pm
Published 11:40 pm

Simi Valley police arrest resident for firearm charges and parole violation

Simi Valley Police Department

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Simi Valley Police officers arrested a 23-year-old Simi Valley resident with a loaded firearm in his waistband, a violation of the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision Tuesday night.

Simi Valley Police located a loaded gun in his waistband when he was detained by officers in the 1200 block of E. Los Angeles Avenue.

Officers arrested and booked the man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and California's Gang Affiliation Sentencing Enhancement Act.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

