Simi Valley police arrest resident for firearm charges and parole violation

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Simi Valley Police officers arrested a 23-year-old Simi Valley resident with a loaded firearm in his waistband, a violation of the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision Tuesday night.

Simi Valley Police located a loaded gun in his waistband when he was detained by officers in the 1200 block of E. Los Angeles Avenue.

Officers arrested and booked the man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and California's Gang Affiliation Sentencing Enhancement Act.