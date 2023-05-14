Channel Islands Harbor Bridge and boulevard getting work done
OXNARD and PORT HUENEME, Calif.-
Work on the Channel Islands Harbor Bridge is underway.
It is currently causing closure of one of the lanes on the northbound side.
Crews are working over the side.
A flashing sign on Harbor Blvd. warns drivers that the work will continue through August.
A mile away the city of Port Hueneme covered a growing sinkhole with steel plates.
The damage is in the intersection of Ventura Road and Channel Island Blvd.
It caused a temporary closer earlier this month.
The city will is working on a permanent repair.
It is not clear what caused the sinkhole.