Parkinson’s Foundation hosts Moving Day in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Most people think of moving day as a day to move to a new home, but Moving Day is also the name of an annual event to benefit the Parkinson's Foundation.

The foundation hosted a regional Moving Day at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. day people with Parkinson’s disease, their loved ones, caregivers and trainers move for health.

Kitty Alegre, a recently diagnosed retired nurse, said the walks and workouts led by Neuroboxing, Neurofitness and others organizations are good for everyone.

"Being diagnosed with any chronic disease is, you know, devastating news," said Alegre, "But, I think it's really important that I work really hard, do the exercises."

Those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, include actor Michael J. Fox.

They usually experience loss of motor skills due to the loss of nerve cells.

Parkinson's Foundation Regional Director Alexis Rodriguez said the event helps generate awareness,

"You know, I always say Parkinson's Foundation is the best kept secret," said Rodriguez, " And we want to change that because we are providing resources for people that are living with Parkinson's today."

After warm up routines organizers honored Dr. Bradley Hiner, a neurology specialist in Oxnard.

Hiner went to medical school at The Ohio State University and then complete his Neurology training at Stanford University. He can be reached at dignityhealth.org.

He said everyone knows someone living with the Parkinson's and he said moving is important.

Moving Day concluded with a walk toward the Ventura Pier.

Neuroboxingfightcamp.com and vcnurofitness.com were among the booths offering information.

For more information about the foundation visit Parkinson.org.