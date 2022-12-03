Toy donations fill a boat in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-A holiday food and toy drive raised a "boat load" of donations.

The 2022 Channel Islands Harbor Holiday Food and Toy drive filled an electric boat more than once.

Volunteers made it easy for people to drive through and drop off items at Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard.

Cash donations are being matched.

"To see the boat filled with toys early today and people still coming in, they open up their trunk and they've got toys, they've got food, they've got checks, everything, the generosity is just heartwarming," said Debbie Mitchell from the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance.

Alliance leader Rene Aiu said, "We exceeded our goal, we are over $24,000, now, we have collected for Foodshare. We are probably going to get to $25,000 so we are ecstatic."

They said the electric boat would be moved to the Channel Islands Maritime Museum for Saturday night's mast lighting.

The annual Parade of Lights will follow with events next Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.

Kids will enjoy a snow drop at Harbor View Park, plus a visit from Santa before the boat parade.

For more information visit channelislandsharbor.org