Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds

VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura.

The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights.

There will also be fireworks on select nights.

Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar.

And people are invited to bring unwrapped toys to benefit the Health Care Foundation for Ventura County.

Snow N Glow is open Fridays through Sunday and daily on Christmas week.

For more information visit snownglow.com