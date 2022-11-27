Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura.
The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights.
There will also be fireworks on select nights.
Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar.
And people are invited to bring unwrapped toys to benefit the Health Care Foundation for Ventura County.
Snow N Glow is open Fridays through Sunday and daily on Christmas week.
For more information visit snownglow.com