Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 12:03 am
Published 11:24 pm

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

Witches Paddle raises donations for Interface

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water.

Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor.

Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor.

Their trick is to fly over the harbor with paddles instead of brooms

Their treat came in the form of donations and gift cards for Interface Children and Family Services.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content