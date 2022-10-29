Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water.

Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor.

Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor.

Their trick is to fly over the harbor with paddles instead of brooms

Their treat came in the form of donations and gift cards for Interface Children and Family Services.